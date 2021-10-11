Man held for killing son

Bengaluru

11 October 2021 23:20 IST

A man allegedly killed his 29-year-old son at the family’s residence in KHB Colony near Kamakshipalya in West Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the victim, Santosh, worked as a tout in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Yeshwanthpur, and lived with his parents.

Police said they received information that a person sustaining stab injuries was taken to a private hospital for treatment by relatives. When they arrived at the hospital, they learned that Santosh had died.

A police team visited the residence, and saw that Santosh’s father Gururaj, 58, had attempted to clean the crime scene. “Father and son got into a fight, following which Gururaj stabbed Santosh multiple times. The incident took place around 2.30 p.m.,” said an officer.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that while other family members took Santosh to the hospital, Gururaj cleaned the blood stains with water in an attempt to destroy evidence. The police have detained him. “We have taken up a case of murder,” said a police officer.