Man held for derogative post on Gen. Rawat

The Vidhana Soudha police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old laboratory technician from Mysuru for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Based on a complaint filed on Friday by Deepa Ravi Kumar, a police sub-inspector with the social media unit of the Police Commissioner’s office, a police team went to Mysuru and tracked down the lab technician, Vasanth Kumar. He works in a private hospital, according to a police officer.

Kumar was charged under Section 505 (statements with intent to cause public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code for his post on the social media.

CM’s statement

The action comes in the wake of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that he had instructed the police to take strict action against those posting “derogative, celebratory messages” after the death of Gen. Rawat. Earlier on Friday, the Mangaluru police had registered cases against two persons for posting similar messages. The police in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other States, have also arrested people who took to social media to criticise the late Gen. Rawat.