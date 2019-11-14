Man held for cheating ex-serviceman

The Adugodi police, on Thursday, arrested a 35-year-old employee of a BPO for allegedly conning an ex-serviceman after offering a job at Kempegowda International Airport.

The victim, Bacha Singh, alleged in his complaint that he was told to pay ₹4.5 lakh on different dates and that the accused had created a fake appointment letter from a private airline.

The accused has been identified as Syed Jawed, a resident of HBR Layout, who works in a private company in Koramangala.

The police said that Bacha Singh is from Uttarakhand. He has been residing in Koramangala. He was befriended by Jawed a few years ago. Singh, who is an ex-serviceman, was searching for a job for his elder son and had discussed this issue with Jawed.

In June 2016, Jawed promised to get a job for his son as cabin crew in an airline and took ₹50,000 as a token amount in lieu of his help. Over time, he sought more money from the complainant. Six months later, Jawed handed over an appointment letter to the complainant.

When Singh's son approached the airline, he realised that he had been cheated by Jawed. Singh filed a complaint with the police on Tuesday. The police arrested the accused based on evidence and bank transactions.

During questioning, Jawed claimed that he was badly in need of money for his sister's marriage and decided to cheat Singh.