Man hacks wife, mother-in-law to death in Bengaluru, surrenders in police station

Special Correspondent February 22, 2022 20:56 IST

A man allegedly hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death after a domestic dispute and later walked into the Govindaraj Nagar police station to give himself up on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the accused Ravi Kumar, 48, had recently shut down his bakery after running into heavy losses and was unemployed.

The accused, who hails from Tirthahalli, married Sunita, 38, around 18 years ago and they have a son and a daughter.

On Tuesday morning, Kumar dropped his two children at school and returned home. His mother in-law, Sarojamma, 68, a resident of NR Colony was visiting them. “The couple got into an argument and in a fit of rage Kumar picked up a machete and hacked Sunita to death. When Sarojamma tried to intervene, he attacked her as well,” said sources.

Hearing their screams, neighbours gathered outside the house. According to eyewitnesses, Kumar walked out and went to the police station and gave himself up.

A senior police official said that investigation so far has shown that the accused was having an affair, though he himself believed that his wife was cheating on him.

Based on his confession, the Govindaraj Nagar police have arrested Kumar and booked him for murder.