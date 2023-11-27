Man hacks uncle to death over drunken brawl in Gauribidanur

November 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 50-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his nephew over a drunken brawl at Cholashettihalli in Gauribidanur on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ramakrishna, a local political activist. He was walking home after getting milk from a dairy when the accused, identified as Nagaraj, confronted him with a machete and hacked him to death on the road, said the police.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem and tracked down the accused within a few hours of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

A probe revealed that the duo had a party the previous night and Nagaraj nurtured a grudge against his uncle for getting him arrested in two theft cases registered in the Gudibande police station, said the police.

Nagaraj was arrested earlier under the Forest Act and jailed. Nagaraj got to know later that Ramskrishna had tipped off the police and helped them to get him arrested, said the police.

After getting drunk, the duo had heated arguments and Ramakrishna left for home early in the morning. Nagaraj followed him and allegedly hacked him to death, a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT