HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man hacks uncle to death over drunken brawl in Gauribidanur

November 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his nephew over a drunken brawl at Cholashettihalli in Gauribidanur on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ramakrishna, a local political activist. He was walking home after getting milk from a dairy when the accused, identified as Nagaraj, confronted him with a machete and hacked him to death on the road, said the police.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem and tracked down the accused within a few hours of the incident.

A probe revealed that the duo had a party the previous night and Nagaraj nurtured a grudge against his uncle for getting him arrested in two theft cases registered in the Gudibande police station, said the police.

Nagaraj was arrested earlier under the Forest Act and jailed. Nagaraj got to know later that Ramskrishna had tipped off the police and helped them to get him arrested, said the police.

After getting drunk, the duo had heated arguments and Ramakrishna left for home early in the morning. Nagaraj followed him and allegedly hacked him to death, a police officer said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.