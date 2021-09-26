Man hacked to death

Bengaluru

26 September 2021 01:20 IST

A gang of unidentified assailants hacked a man to death at Margondanahalli, on the outskirts of the city, on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, Venkatesh, lived in Bhovi Colony, Ramamurthynagar.

According to the police, he was returning home after work on his bike when he was attacked. An autorickshaw rammed into his bike and Venkatesh lost balance and fell down due to the impact. As he fell down, a group of assailants, said to be at least four of them, armed with lethal weapons got down from the autorickshaw and hacked him to death before fleeing from the spot. Venkatesh died on the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

The Avalahalli police have registered a case. “We are analysing CCTV camera footage from the area for leads on the autorickshaw used and the assailants,” said a senior official from Bengaluru Rural police.

Venkatesh was embroiled in a property dispute over an agricultural land his family owned, which may have led to his murder, the police suspect.