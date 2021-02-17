Man hacked to death by wife’s relatives

Bengaluru

17 February 2021 01:03 IST

A 27-year-old newly married man was hacked to death allegedly by his wife’s relatives for marrying against their wishes.

The accused visited the house of Chetan in Laggere on the pretext of wishing him on his birthday and escaped after killing him in front of his wife.

According to the police, Chetan was staying in a rented house with Bhumika. He was an electrician.

According to the police, Bhumika was married earlier, but was unhappy and she eloped with Chetan two months ago.

The accused have been identified as Akash, 19, Bhumika’s brother, her uncle Nanjesh, 58, and relative Deepak, 18. According to a preliminary investigation, the Rajgopalnagar police said Bhumika’s family members had opposed their relationship.

On Tuesday morning, the accused got into an argument with Chetan over the marriage and attacked him with a chopper, killing him on the spot.

On the run

Bhumika, who witnessed the incident, cried for help. The accused fled the spot. Neighbours who heard the cry rushed to the house to find Chetan in a pool of blood. They alerted the police, who shifted the body for post mortem.

Based on Bhumika’s statement, the police registered a case against the trio and efforts are on to track them down.

“The accused Nanjesh is a supplier in a hotel, Akash is a driver and Deepak is a PUC drop-out. We have got the clues about the accused and they will be arrested soon,” the police said.