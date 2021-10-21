Man gets to 20 years jail term for assaulting niece

Bengaluru

21 October 2021 21:21 IST

The City Civil and Sessions Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 after he was found guilty in a POCSO case.

The man had sexually assaulted his seven-year-old niece during the school holidays in March 2017. The victim and her brother used to visit their father who was living with their uncle. The girl’s brother witnessed one of the assaults but his uncle threatened him. However, when they returned to their mother’s house, the girl narrated what had happened.

Public prosecutor K.V. Ashwathnarayan argued the case. While pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the judge directed the district legal service authority to provide compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim.

