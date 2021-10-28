Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor

The city civil and sessions court recently convicted a 23-year-old wall painter for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old repeatedly in February 2019. Vijay Shekhar has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹10,000. The court has also directed the legal services authority to pay a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim.

Public Prosecutor K.V. Ashwathnarayan said the minor girl had gone to the painter’s house to give a notebook to his sister. However, the sister was not at home. Shekhar invited her inside for tea and sexually assaulted her. Four days later, he took her to an isolated place near the house and assaulted her again.

The victim later narrated the ordeal to her family, based on which Shekhar was arrested and booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.