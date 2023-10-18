ADVERTISEMENT

Man from three-member armed gang who robbed jewellery shop caught

October 18, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byadarahalli police have caught one of the accused who, along with two of his associates, robbed a jewellery shop after opening fire at the shop owner recently.

The accused, Hussain, was caught at the airport before he boarded a flight to Hyderabad with parts of the stolen gold valuables.

S. Girish, DCP, West Division, said the accused, along with his associates Sikandar and Vikas, are from Rajasthan. They met Shiva, a habitual offender from the city, in Hyderabad and hatched a plan to rob valuables.

Shiva, who was familiar with Vinayaka Jewellers situated on Pipeline Road in Byadarahalli, gave them the details.

The accused attacked Manoj Lohar, 30, and fired at him when he resisted the robbery.

The accused, soon after escaping with the booty, shared it and dispersed in different directions.

The police zeroed in on Hussain at the airport and recovered 50% of the gold valuables from him. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused who are still on the run, said the police.

CONNECT WITH US