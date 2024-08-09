GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man from Tamil Nadu caught trying to sell jackal skins in Bengaluru

The skins have been seized under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the man has been arrested

Published - August 09, 2024 01:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials busted a wildlife racket and arrested a man from Tamil Nadu who was allegedly trying to sell two jackal skins in Bengaluru.

Jackals are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The possession and trade of jackal trophies is illegal and a punishable offence. Jackal trophies are high in demand in the wildlife black market.

Based on intelligence inputs about a man attempting to sell recently-hunted jackal skins, officers from the DRI conducted a thorough surveillance operation before zeroing in on the suspect on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The skins have been seized under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Efforts are on to track down his network , a senior officer said.

