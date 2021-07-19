Man from Rajasthan held, 1.8 kg opium seized

Bengaluru

19 July 2021 00:54 IST

The Magadi Road Police on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old man from Rajasthan and recovered 1.8 kg of opium from him. The accused, Sukhdev, was caught red-handed when a police officer posing as a customer approached him near a college on Magadi Road.

According to the police, Sukhdev allegedly sold opium to his clients in liquid and gel form. He allegedly confessed to sourcing the opium from his hometown, where he said it was “in abundance”.

A police officer said, “He brought it to the city by train and would hide it in a mixer-grinder. Our initial probe revealed that the accused was working as a salesman in Chickpet earlier, but started peddling drugs, given the demand.”

