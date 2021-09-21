Man from Rajasthan caught spying for ISI in city

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 03:30 IST

In a joint operation, Southern Command Military Intelligence and Central Crime Branch officials caught a man for allegedly taking photos of vital installations, defence establishments, and sharing them with foreign agencies. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Officials said Jitender Singh, from Jolly Mohalla in Cottonpet, is a resident of Barmer, Rajasthan, and was working as a garment seller in Bengaluru. “He was in communication with a Pakistan-based ISI officer over WhatsApp messages, audio and video calls. He had shared photos and details of the Army area, and carried out reconnaissance of Army posts near the international border at the behest of ISI officer. He was also in possession of a Captain’s uniform with which he used to impersonate Army officers to carry out these tasks. He is suspected to have provided photographs of Barmer military station, and reported the movements of all military vehicles from that area to the ISI officer,” officials said.

Advertising

Advertising