Man from LGBTQ+ community, who went on a date, assaulted, tortured and robbed

January 18, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 34-year-old private firm employee from the LGBTQ+ community was reportedly abducted, tortured, and robbed by his online friend at Madiwala on January 10. The victim was tortured, assaulted, and humiliated before he was robbed of his valuables at an apartment. Adding to his trauma the police registered a case two days later, booking the accused only for assault and criminal intimidation, diluting the severity of the offence, a friend of the victim posted on social media on Thursday.

According to the FIR, the victim met the accused on a social networking app for the LGBTQ+ community and decided to meet up in person. After a formal chat, the victim went to meet him at Tavarekere on January 10. The accused took the victim to his flat on Venkateshwara College Road where three more people were already there.

The trio allegedly assaulted him by hand and belt, threatened him with dire consequences and demanded money. The victim, who managed to get away from there, was later treated at a private hospital on Hosur Road before he approached the police. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused charging them under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), section 323 (voluntary causing hurt), and section 504 (abusive, insulting language intentionally) of the IPC.

The victim’s friend posted about the incident on social media, bringing it to the notice of higher officials. “The police haven’t invoked sections congruent with the nature of the offence. Despite the victim sharing the ID of the accused on the app, the trail of UPI transactions through which they extorted money from him, the police are yet to arrest any of the accused even after a week,” the friend posted online.

According to the complaint, the victim, who lives in the city, is from a neighbouring State. The accused took him to his flat where three more people were already there and they assaulted him with a weapon. He was stripped nude and the accused allegedly urinated on him. As the victim sustained injuries and was bleeding, the accused allegedly forced him to clean his blood from the floor.

They tortured him, forced him to share his passwords and extorted ₹52,000 through ATM withdrawals and UPI payments. The accused also took away his belongings, together worth ₹75,000. The victim said when he met the Madiwala police, they filed an FIR for causing hurt by weapons and criminal intimidation. The victim had his four ribs fractured and was bleeding from the head due to the injury caused.

C.K. Baba, DCP (South-east), said the investigation into the case was on and that the accused would be apprehended soon.

Similar incident

In November 2023, a 29-year-old software engineer who went to meet his male friend after befriending him through the app was assaulted and robbed at Adugodi. Acting on his complaint, the police arrested Mohammed Farhan, 21, Mohammed Siddiq, 25, Mohammed Yaseen, 23, Ameer Shaik, 20, Shahiz Ulla, 20, and Syed Anwar, 22, all residents of Davis Road and Tannery Road.