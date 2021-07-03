Man from Davangere cheats govt. job aspirants of ₹1.6 cr.

Bengaluru

03 July 2021 21:16 IST

The Central Crime Branch police are on the lookout for the secretary of a school in Davangere who allegedly posed as a KPSC member and cheated unemployed youth by promising them posts of sub-inspector in the State Excise Department. He cheated at least 10 people and collected ₹1.6 crore in this scam, said a senior police official.

Based on the complaint filed by H.B. Jayadeva, a civil contractor and resident of Davangere, the Vidhana Soudha police registered an FIR against Arun Kumar K.H. on Thursday. “As it has intercity ramifications, the case was referred to the CCB for a detailed investigation,” said a police officer.

In his complaint, Mr. Jayadeva said the accused runs a school at Kundooor, Davangere. “He claimed he had been appointed as a KPSC member by the Governor and has high-level contacts. He promised the complainant that he would help his two friends who had applied for posts of sub-inspector in the Excise Department for a fee,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

In January last year, Mr. Jayadeva along with his two friends met Arun Kumar who assured them he would get them the jobs and demanded ₹70 lakh from them.

The duo paid the money in instalments and as word spread, many of Mr. Jayadeva’s friends approached Arun Kumar seeking help for getting the post .

As per their request, Mr. Jayadeva introduced 10 of his friends to Arun Kumar who took a total of ₹1.6 crore from them on different dates till September 2020.