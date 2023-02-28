Man found murdered in Bengaluru

February 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 44-year-old owner of an advertisement agency was hacked to death at his house in Nayandahalli in Chandra Layout police station limits on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Liyakhath Ali Khan. He had gone to the gym as usual on Monday evening and was expected to return home around 11 p.m. When he did not return, the family members tried to reach him and started searching for him.

After hours of searching, the family members found his bike parked in front of his other house. The front door was opened and there was no light. When they switched on the light, they found him lying dead on the bed. He had sustained multiple injuries and blood stains were splashed on the walls, said the police.

Armaan Ali Khan, son of the deceased, in his complaint, said that his father had lent some money to his business partners and used to have difference over the issue.

Based on the complaint, the Chandra Layout police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.