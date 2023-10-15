ADVERTISEMENT

Man found murdered, body dumped in a pit near his house

October 15, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case of murder and are analyzing CCTV camera footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was found murdered and his body was wrapped in a sheet and dumped in a pit of a vacant site close to his house in Kogilu layout in Sampigehalli police station limits on October 14.

The owner of the house found the body on October 15 and alerted the police. The deceased has been identified as Shakeel Akhtar Saifi. According to the police, Mr. Saifi was a native of Bihar and working in an event management company. He was living with his wife and child in the rented house for the past few years.

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case of murder and are analyzing CCTV camera footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants. The police are also analysing his call record details and checking who was the last person who had seen Mr. Saifi alive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru / Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US