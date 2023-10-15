HamberMenu
Man found murdered, body dumped in a pit near his house

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case of murder and are analyzing CCTV camera footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants

October 15, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was found murdered and his body was wrapped in a sheet and dumped in a pit of a vacant site close to his house in Kogilu layout in Sampigehalli police station limits on October 14.

The owner of the house found the body on October 15 and alerted the police. The deceased has been identified as Shakeel Akhtar Saifi. According to the police, Mr. Saifi was a native of Bihar and working in an event management company. He was living with his wife and child in the rented house for the past few years.

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case of murder and are analyzing CCTV camera footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants. The police are also analysing his call record details and checking who was the last person who had seen Mr. Saifi alive.

