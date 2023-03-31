Man found killed, roommates missing

March 31, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

A man was found murdered and his two roommates were missing in Yelahanka on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Janardhana Bhatta, 29. He was working in a private firm and living with roommates Suleiman and Rizwan in a flat at Yelahanka.

Neighbours discovered the body of Janaradhana on Thursday evening after they broke open the door when he did not respond for long, and alerted the police. The police found Janardhana’s hands and legs tied with plastic ropes and the face taped off.

He is suspected to have died of asphyxiation. His roommates are missing and are suspected to have killed him and fled from the scene, said the police.

The Yelahanka police are trying to track down the two missing roommates.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT