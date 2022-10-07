Man found dead: Police say he was lynched on suspicion of being child lifter

However, an activist in a complaint to Chief Minister and Chief Justice says it was a case of custodial death

A 27-year-old construction labourer from Jharkhand, Sanjay Tudu, was found dead by the roadside in K.R. Puram on September 24. While police claim he was lynched on the suspicion of being a child lifter, an activist has alleged it was a case of custodial death.

The body was found lying on the footpath with some injuries prompting K.R. Puram police to register a case of unnatural death and take up an investigation. His autopsy report revealed he died of multiple injuries he had sustained. K. R. Puram police soon established his identity as Sanjay Tudu and tracked down his family in Jharkhand.

Investigations revealed that he was attacked by Srini, Yaseen, and others at Dargah Mohalla, Dooravani Nagar, the previous day. Police also found the deceased’s mobile phone with Srini. “K.R. Puram police recovered CCTV footage from the scene of crime in Dargah Mohalla on September 27, which showed the deceased being assaulted, and he being whisked away in a Hoysala police vehicle to Ramamurthy Nagar police station,” said S. Girish, DCP (Whitefield). Sanjay Tudu was found dead the next day.

Custodial death denied

An activist, Paramesh V., in a complaint to the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary alleged that he was assaulted in Ramamurthy Nagar police station due to which he died, and later they disposed of the body in K.R. Puram.

He said the police tried to suppress the case, but were taken aback when the video of Sanjay Tudu being whisked away by police went viral in the area. “Police took the CCTV footage of the assault on Sanjay Tudu by residents of the area earlier and threatened people that they will be fixed in the case, and even collected a bribe to let them go,” the complaint alleges.

Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East), denied allegations of custodial death. He confirmed that the deceased, Sanjay Tudu, was assaulted by people at Dargah Mohalla on the night of September 23, and was brought to Ramamurthy Nagar police station by officials who were alerted of the assault.

“He was there in the station for only four minutes, and every second of that has been recorded in the CCTV camera at the station. There was no assault on him at the station. He was fully conscious, and refused to file a complaint against those who assaulted him. So he left the police station,” Mr. Guled said.

6 arrested for assault

Sanjay Tudu was found dead by the roadside in K.R. Puram hours later on the morning of September 24, the next day. Police have now arrested Srini, Yaseen, and four others, who have been caught on CCTV camera assaulting the deceased. There have been rumours floating around social media and messenger platforms like WhatsApp alerting people about child lifters.

Investigations have now revealed that Sanjay Tudu was drunk and was suspected to be a child lifter prompting residents of the Dargah Mohalla slum, led by Srini and Yaseen to assault him and later call the police and hand him over to them, police have now claimed.

It can be recalled that a mentally disturbed man was lynched in Chamarajpet in the city in May 2018 and a techie from Hyderabad was lynched in Bidar in July 2018, over similar suspicions of being child lifters.