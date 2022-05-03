Man found dead, nine arrested for murder

A 33-year-old scrap dealer, who was found dead in Chandra Layout and initially thought to have died of natural causes, was in fact murdered, investigation has revealed. The police have now arrested nine men for the crime.

Zohib Abrar was a scrap dealer in Kalasipalya. He left home on Sunday night to buy milk and never returned home, but was found lying dead on a street nearby the next morning.

The police have now arrested Nadeem, a garments shopkeeper in Kalasipalya and a childhood friend of Mr. Abrar’s wife, and eight others.

“Mr. Abrar’s wife and Nadeem are childhood friends and studied together. Mr. Abrar suspected the duo were having an affair and had a bitter tiff with Nadeem. Enraged, Nadeem and his friends kidnapped Mr. Abrar Sunday night, tied him up and plastered his mouth, beat him up and drove him around in a vehicle all night. However, the plaster had also covered his nose and he seems to have died of suffocation. Panicked by this, they threw the body by the road side and fled,” a senior police official said.