Man found dead in Jakkur after being threatened by complainant in a theft case

Published - October 10, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man was found dead by the Amrutahalli police near Jakkur in north Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mohan Kumar, a painter.

A few days ago, the V.V. Puram police arrested Kumar’s brother-in-law Nitin in connection with a theft case, and confiscated some gold which was allegedly kept in Kumar’s house. Kumar and his family had denied their involvement in the theft. However, Kumar’s wife alleged that he was being threatened by Sandeep, who had filed the complaint in the V.V. Puram case, to return gold which he alleged was missing from what had been recovered by the police.

The woman also claimed that upset by this, Kumar died by suicide. His body was found at an empty plot near Jakkur Double Road. 

Police investigation is under way in the case and a case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Sandeep.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)

