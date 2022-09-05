Man found dead during heavy rains in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old man, identified as Ramaswamy, was found dead during the heavy rains in Commercial Street on Sunday night.

Mr. Ramaswamy was destitute and used to beg and live on the footpaths, a police officer said, adding that his body was found dead near a transformer near Nagamma temple close to the post office.

The police shifted the body to Bowring Hospital and are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.