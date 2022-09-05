Man found dead during heavy rains in Bengaluru
A 40-year-old man, identified as Ramaswamy, was found dead during the heavy rains in Commercial Street on Sunday night.
Mr. Ramaswamy was destitute and used to beg and live on the footpaths, a police officer said, adding that his body was found dead near a transformer near Nagamma temple close to the post office.
The police shifted the body to Bowring Hospital and are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.