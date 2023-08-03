Man force-feeds pesticide to two minor girls in Devanahalli

August 03, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Panic gripped the villagers of Doddasanne in Devanahalli after an unidentified man allegedly force-fed pesticides to two minor girls.

The accused barged into the house of Kumar, forced a 13-year-old, 8th-grade student to drink a pesticide, and fled the scene, leaving the girl writhing in pain on Tuesday.

The girl was at home with her seven-year-old sister while their parents had gone to the farm. The incident came to light when the parents returned home and found the girl frothing and writhing in pain. She was rushed to a private hospital where she is being treated in the ICU .

The Devanahalli police registered a case against the unknown person charging him under section 328 ( causing hurt by means of poison).

On Thursday, the accused again allegedly forced the victim’s 15-year-old cousin to drink a pesticide at knife-point while she was on her way to visit her parents, who were working on the farm, just a few yards away from their home.

The accused reportedly warned her to inform her uncle (the father of the first victim) to withdraw the complaint and threatened her with dire consequences. The second victim was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint, the Devanahalli police on Thursday visited the spot along with the dog squad to conduct a detailed probe.

The investigation is on to identify the accused, a police officer said. The parent of the first victim told the police that he did not have any enmity with anyone and the family is baffled about the repeated attacks.

The police stepped up vigil in the area while the villagers also decided to patrol along with the police to help the police to trace the accused.