Man flees from bus leaving laptops, mobile phones behind
A man fled from the bus when the conductor tried to check his hand luggage on Monday afternoon. After he fled, the conductor found seven laptops and seven mobile phones, which he returned to the bus depot.
The man got into a KSRTC bus at Mysuru Road Satellite bus stop and bought a ticket to Ambur, Tamil Nadu. He was seated in the last seat. Conductor Manjunath B.C., who grew suspicious, asked to check the hand luggage he was carrying. As per new rules, the corporation does not allow passengers to carry any banned items. But he resisted and did not allow the conductor to check the baggage.
Minutes later, he got down from the bus at Madiwala and fled, leaving the bag behind.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.