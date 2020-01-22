Man files cheating complaint against HIV+ wife

A 38-year-old private firm employee has filed a cheating complaint against his wife and in-laws after his wife tested positive for HIV.

Based on his complaint, the Chamarajapet police, on Tuesday, registered a case against the woman and her parents charging them under Section 270 (spreading infection dangerous to life) and cheating.

The husband, in his police complaint, stated that they got married in April 2018. He only recently realised that his wife was HIV positive after he took her to a doctor to be treated for a cold and cough.

“After noting her symptoms, the doctors asked her to get a blood test. When the couple got the reports, the husband saw that the blood test analysis revealed that she was HIV positive.

“In panic, the husband consulted the doctor who advised him to go for a second opinion and get another test done. The second test from a different lab also confirmed the same. Agitated, the man contacted his in-laws and accused them of concealing the fact that his wife was a carrier,” said a police officer.