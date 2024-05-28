Man drowns in swimming pool in Yelahanka New Town

A 21-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool in Yelahanka New Town on Sunday.

The deceased Prajwal M.N., a private firm employee, went to Anjanadri swimming pool on Sunday morning to enquire about swimming classes. He ventured into the pool and drowned.

The staff noticed Prajwal and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The family came to know about the incident when police called them to inform about the incident.

Based on the complaint filed by Jayaram V., uncle of the deceased, the police have registered a case of negligence against the staff of the swimming pool under death due to negligence.