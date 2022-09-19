Man drowns in quarry pit in Sadanahall

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old man drowned in a quarry pit after he reportedly fell while partying with his friends in Sadanahalli on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Gangaraju, a construction labourer, who went to quarry to party with his friends.

The quarry was filled with water due to recent rains and Gangaraju reportedly lost control and fell. His friends raised alarm and fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot. After 12 hours of search operation, his body was recovered on Monday.

This is the second such incident since Sunday as Shiva, 22, of Hemmigepura and Shankar, 32, of Gollahalli drowned in while their friend Chiranjeevi swam to safety when the coracle they were riding for fishing in Hemmegippura lake in Thalaghattapura capsized.