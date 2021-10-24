Man drowns in lake while fishing

A 30-year-old construction labourer drowned in a lake at Anneshwara village, Devanahalli, while fishing on Friday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Nandeshwar from West Bengal, had gone to the lake with his friends. “He ventured into the lake and lost his footing. He did not know how to swim and drowned,” said the police. Fire and Emergency Services personnel recovered the body after a six-hour search operation. The Airport police have taken up a case of unnatural death.