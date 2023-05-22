ADVERTISEMENT

Man drowns after slipping into storm water drain during rain in Bengaluru

May 22, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Bengaluru

The deceased stepped out of his house during heavy rain and, neighbours claim, tried to gauge the depth of water in the storm water drain

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a storm water drain (rajakaluve) in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

Close on the heels of the death of a 23-year-old IT employee at K.R. Circle underpass following heavy rain on May 21, a 31-year-old man drowned in an overflowing storm water drain in K.P. Agarahara on May 22.

The deceased, Lokesh, is a house keeping staff in a private firm. He stepped out of his house during heavy rain and appeared to be trying to get into the storm water drain.

Neighbours warned him about the danger, but he reportedly told them that he was trying to gauge the depth of water. Even while people were telling him to step back, he slipped into the drain and drowned.

K.P. Agarahara police rushed to the spot along with fire and emergency service personnel. They found the body a few yards away from the spot where Lokesh had slipped into the drain.

The body was shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem. Police have taken up a case of unnatural death.

Earlier on May 21. torrential rains and hailstorm battered Bengaluru. Bhanurekha, a 23-year-old techie, drowned after the car she was travelling in was submerged in an underpass at K.R. Circle.

A resident of Pragathi Nagar, near Electronics City, Bhanurekha was an employee at Infosys. She was out with her family, who were visiting her from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The family had booked a cab for sightseeing. Their last stop was Cubbon Park, which was closed due to rain. On their way back home, at the underpass of K.R. Circle, persuaded by an autorickshaw driver, cab driver Harisha tried to get past the flooded underpass. The vehicle got stuck. 

