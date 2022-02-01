Man dies while working in apartment sump

A electrician was killed by electric shock while working inside the sump of ETA apartment on Magadi Road on Tuesday.

The deceased Mohan Kumar, 30, was an employee of Target Manpower Solutions, which had taken the contract for all the utilities of the apartment. The incident occurred in the afternoon when Mohan, along with his colleagues went to check the leakage in the sump. He got in and asked for light since it was dark. The light was connected from outside and sent down. While he was checking the leakage, he touched the live wire and was electrocuted. When there was no response, his colleagues peeped in to saw him lying inside the sump. He was pulled up and rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on the complaint filed by Mohan’s family, the KP Agarahara police charged the owner of the firm Srinivasa, manager Babu Reddy and supervisor Najeeb along with Namratha , president of the apartment, charging them under death due to negligence.