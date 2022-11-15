Man dies minutes after a fisticuff in Bengaluru, murder case booked

November 15, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man died minutes after being involved in a fisticuff over a trivial issue near his office on Saturday. While it is speculated that he died of a heart attack, his father has given a complaint to the police alleging murder against the other person involved in the fisticuff, based on which the police have registered a murder case and are further probing the case. 

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Rao, 26, a resident of Byatrayanapura and working at a private firm in Kasavanahalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, on Saturday afternoon, as was his practice, he came down from his third floor office to the bakery on the ground floor and went to buy a cigarette. However, the bakery owner was out for lunch and had in turn asked the neighbouring shopkeeper Ramachandra Reddy to look after the shop.

When Mr. Rao said he knew the bakery owner well and went ahead to fetch a cigarette from the shop, Reddy objected to it and a fisticuff broke out between the two, and the fight was captured on a CCTV camera nearby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After others rushed and separated the two, Mr. Rao returned to the third floor office and collapsed dead in his chair a few minutes later. 

The Bellandur police said there were no external injuries on the body and an autopsy was conducted and the report was still awaited.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

However, as his father alleged murder, the Ballendur police have booked Reddy for murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US