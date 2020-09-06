Man dies as bus rams into shelter

A man died and five people were injured when a private bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a bus shelter where at least 10 people were waiting late on Sunday night at Peenya.

The deceased has been identified as Gyanappa, 40. According to the police, the bus was empty. “There were about 10 people waiting at the bus shelter. Gyanappa, who was sitting, came under the wheels and died on the spot,” said the police.

The police have detained the bus driver.