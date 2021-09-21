Man dies after coming under KSRTC bus

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 03:42 IST

There was tension in Konanakunte near the metro station after a man came under a KSRTC bus on Monday morning. It was suspected to be an accident but witnesses said the man himself came under the wheels and died.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar, 28, a resident of Electronics City, who was working in a private factory. He was living in a PG accommodation. A senior officer from Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police said Kumar was talking on the phone, and the incident happened when the signal turned green. Family members told the police that Kumar was under depression and was living separately from his family over a trivial dispute.

The police shifted the body for postmortem. The case will be handed over to the Konanakunte police for further investigation.

