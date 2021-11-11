Man convicted for accident arrested after 14 years

Bengaluru

A driver convicted for an accident that killed a two-wheeler rider, and who was absconding, has been tracked down and arrested after 14 years.

Back in 2005, Mathivannan, then 33 years old, was working as a driver with a businessman who owned an SUV, and was involved in an accident on West of Chord Road, Vijayanagar, resulting in the death of a two-wheeler rider. After a trial, he was convicted in 2007, and the court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment and ₹3,000 fine. However, Mathivannan, who was out on bail, fled from the city and has been untraceable since then.

“There was a warrant against him pending for many years that came to light during a recent review. We followed the trail of the SUV involved in the accident. Through the vehicle owner, we got some clues and eventually tracked down Mathivannan to Tiruppur where he was working at a garment factory. He is now 49 years old. We have finally sent him to prison after a run of 14 long years. He will spend a year in prison,” said a senior traffic police official.