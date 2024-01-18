GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man complaints of deceased wife’s photo being misused

January 18, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old private firm employee has filed a complaint with the central division cybercrime police that fraudsters have morphed and uploaded her deceased wife’s photo on a dating app.

Based on a complaint filed by Srinivas K., a resident of S.R. Nagar, the police on Wednesday registered a case against an unknown person, charging him under Section 66 C (identity theft) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) with Information Technology Act, 2000, for further investigation.

The complainant said his wife died due to kidney-related ailments in January 2023. Since then, he has been using her phone and the Facebook account once in a while. On Tuesday, he logged into his wife’s account to check for second-hand car sale details when an unidentified man sent a link to his WhatsApp account.

Upon clicking the link, he found the morphed picture of his wife, along with many other women uploaded on a dating app. The victim also shared the contact number of the accused, who is misusing the photographs of his wife. Police suspect that there is a possibility that the accused was misusing many inactive social media accounts for his benefits to carry out immoral activities.

