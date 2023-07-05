Man clubbed to death by cousin over trivial row

July 05, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 35-year-old man was allegedly clubbed to death by his cousin over a trivial row on Magadi road. The deceased Sonu Pasha was attacked by his cousin Farooq with a iron rod in front of others at a shop belonging to their relative where they had gone for reconciliation.

According to the police, Farooq had a fight with his cousins over a trivial row on Monday. Both the disputed parties were called by their relatives at the shop on Magadi road for reconciliation.

During the process, Sonu Pasha heckled Farooq for abusing the women verbally. Enraged by this, Farooq picked up an iron rod and attacked Sonu Pasha. A severe blow on his head rendered him collapsed and severely bleeding, the police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to NIMHANS where he succumbed on Wednesday.

The police have taken up a case of murder against Farooq and efforts are on to track him down.