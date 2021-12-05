Man claims son tortured by police, probe ordered

Just days after three police personnel from Varthur station were suspended for allegedly detaining and beating a 21-year-old youth whose arm had to be amputated, another citizen claimed that his son was tortured by the Byatarayanapura police while he was in their custody. The victim, a 22-year-old youth, was hospitalised on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Patil said an inquiry by a senior officer of the rank of ACP has been ordered. “Action will be taken based on the findings of the report,” he said. Thousif Pasha, a daily wager and resident of Old Guddadahalli, was detained by a sub-inspector and his team over a street fight. His father, Basha, alleged that Pasha was illegally detained and assaulted by the police.

However, a senior police officer from Byatarayanapura police station denied the allegations. He claimed that Pasha and his friends were fighting in the middle of the road. “The police intervened and dispersed them from the spot. Pasha was injured during the fight, but later alleged that he was tortured in custody. He was not taken into custody at all. The allegations are baseless,” said the police officer.

In the Varthur case, the victim Salman Khan had been allegedly detained for days without being produced before the magistrate. The suspended police have been identified as head constable Nagabhushan Gowda and constables Nagaraj B.N. and Shivaraj H.