Man claiming to be member of ‘royal family’ arrested

A conman, claiming to be a member of the Mysuru royal family and a ‘software engineer in Microsoft in the U.S.’, was arrested by the Whitefield cyber crime police on Monday for allegedly cheating women on matrimonial websites by promising to marry them.

A 7th standard dropout, Siddarth K. alias Siddarth Urs alias Sandy alias Vinay alias Mutthu, 33, learnt to speak Spanish and English fluently with U.S. accent and sent morphed photos of the royal family to gain the trust of the victims and lure them.

He is a resident of Bylakuppe in Periyapatna of Mysuru district. The police said the accusedcreated fake profiles on various matrimonial websites. He expressed interest in some profiles and got the contact number of those who accepted his request.

“He claimed he was a member of the Mysuru royal family of Urs and he worked for Microsoft company in the US. He also sent them morphed pictures of the royal family in which there were children and said he was one of them. He cheated them by speaking English in an American accent and Spanish languages. After gaining their trust, he told them there was a medical emergency and he needed some money. The gullible victims transferred the money to the bank account numbers given by him,” the police said.

He was arrested following a complaint by a 30-year-old woman with the Whitefield CEN police. "He was arrested based on her complaint and it was found he had created multiple fake profiles on matrimonial sites. He has admitted to his role in three such cases where he cheated women, including a lecturer, to the tune of ₹ 42 lakh. We are investigating whether he has cheated women similarly," the police added.

The accused would use the bank accounts of villagers to get the money transferred from the victims , D. Devraj, DCP, Whitefield, said .

Siddarth has been taken into custody to ascertain his criminal background .