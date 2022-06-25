Man cheats KUIDFC official of ₹1.25 lakh

The East division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a man who befriended the Senior Executive Assistant, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Ltd. (KUIDFC), and made away with ₹1.25 lakh by offering to send a gift.

The victim, Shylaja A.S., filed a complaint with the cybercrime police on Wednesday stating that the accused befriended her online by introducing himself as Micheal on June 13 and offered to send her gifts. Two days later, the victim got a call from an unidentified man claiming that he is from the Customs Department and there is a gift in her name.

The man asked her to pay the “customs charges”, GST, and transportation charges and made her transfer ₹1.25 lakh through online payment platforms. The fraud came to light when the victim did not receive the parcel as promised and tried to call the number, which was not reachable. Realising that she had been duped, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint. The cybercrime police are now trying to track the accused based on the call record details.