Man cheating senior citizens using ATMs arrested

December 12, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a five-month chase, the Chickballapur police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man from Mysuru, who would steal the debit cards of senior citizens visiting ATMs on the pretext of helping them withdraw money.

The accused, identified as B.K. Kiran Kumar from Halenahalli, Mysuru, would also record the PIN number on his phone and would later use it to withdraw the money.

The accused, allegedly involved in eight such cases across the State, was pinned down by policemen in plain clothes, who kept a watch on the ATMs anticipating that he would visit again.

The accused had come to an ATM at Chamarajapet in Sidlaghatta, when the police nabbed him.

According to the police, a detailed inquiry led him to confess, based on which the police recovered 14 debit cards of different banks and ₹2.4 lakh in cash from him.

The accused, according to the police, would target senior citizens visiting ATMS and on the pretext of helping them withdraw cash, would record their PIN, and replace their debit card with a similar dummy card.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused cheated Reddappa, a elderly man from Sulikunte village, when he had visited an ATM on B.B. Road in Chickballapur. Using the victim’s PIN and the debit card, the accused had withdrawn ₹1.6 lakh and escaped.

Based on a complaint, the police stepped up vigil and deployed policemen in plain clothes to look for the suspect.