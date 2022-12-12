Man cheating senior citizens using ATMs arrested

December 12, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After a five-month chase, the Chickballapur police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man from Mysuru, who would steal the debit cards of senior citizens visiting ATMs on the pretext of helping them withdraw money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as B.K. Kiran Kumar from Halenahalli, Mysuru, would also record the PIN number on his phone and would later use it to withdraw the money.

The accused, allegedly involved in eight such cases across the State, was pinned down by policemen in plain clothes, who kept a watch on the ATMs anticipating that he would visit again.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused had come to an ATM at Chamarajapet in Sidlaghatta, when the police nabbed him.

According to the police, a detailed inquiry led him to confess, based on which the police recovered 14 debit cards of different banks and ₹2.4 lakh in cash from him.

The accused, according to the police, would target senior citizens visiting ATMS and on the pretext of helping them withdraw cash, would record their PIN, and replace their debit card with a similar dummy card.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused cheated Reddappa, a elderly man from Sulikunte village, when he had visited an ATM on B.B. Road in Chickballapur. Using the victim’s PIN and the debit card, the accused had withdrawn ₹1.6 lakh and escaped.

Based on a complaint, the police stepped up vigil and deployed policemen in plain clothes to look for the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US