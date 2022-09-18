Man caught with ₹35 lakh worth USD at airport

In a joint operation, the custom officials caught a man carrying ₹35.8 lakh worth US dollars at the Kempegowda International Airport minutes before boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi .

The accused, identified as N. Hanifa, 47, from Tamil Nadu, had concealed the 45,000 USD along with a few Dirham notes, and is suspected to be part of the international currency racket.

Following a tip-off from Bengaluru sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), customs officers at the departure terminal intercepted him and whisked him away for further investigations.

The officials are now probing to track down his handlers and his network.