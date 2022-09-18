Bengaluru

Man caught with ₹35 lakh worth USD at airport

In a joint operation, the custom officials caught a man carrying ₹35.8 lakh worth US dollars at the Kempegowda International Airport minutes before boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi .

The accused, identified as N. Hanifa, 47, from Tamil Nadu, had concealed the 45,000 USD along with a few Dirham notes, and is suspected to be part of the international currency racket.

Following a tip-off from Bengaluru sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), customs officers at the departure terminal intercepted him and whisked him away for further investigations.

The officials are now probing to track down his handlers and his network.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2022 12:41:52 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/man-caught-with-35-lakh-worth-usd-at-airport/article65904076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY