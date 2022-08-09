Man caught stealing phone, files complaint against passengers who beat him up

The Upparpet police have registered a case of wrongful restraint and assault against a group of four passengers, who allegedly beat up a 43-year-old wall painter after catching him stealing a phone from one of them.

The complainant, Afroz Bahadur, a resident of HBR Layout, in his complaint, said that he is married and has two children.

Afroz said that he was unemployed for many days and had not even paid the rent as he did not have the money. He went around the city in search of a job, but in vain.

While returning home, he saw a passenger slipping his mobile phone in his pocket, and got the idea of stealing the phone to sell it and make some money, Afroz confessed in his complaint.

However, he was caught while trying to pick the phone and was beaten up by a group of passengers. They left Afroz battered and bruised on platform no. 15 only to be rescued by the police, who took him to the hospital.

Now, Afroz is being treated for his injuries and he cannot work for a few more days in this situation, a police officer said.