Man caught at KIA smuggling gold paste in his underwear

Officials with the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs caught a man at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) attempting to smuggle 1.73 kg gold paste valued at ₹87.56 lakh. It was concealed in a pocket which was stitched to his underwear.
The accused, aged 36, landed at KIA from Dubai on November 27 evening. Following passenger profiling, the man whose identity has been kept confidential, was intercepted at the airport over suspicion of smuggling and questioned, said officials. Customs officers conducted a search of his baggage and frisked him. They found pouches inside two pairs of briefs he was wearing. According to investigators, the crude hold was in the form of paste. Gold estimated to be over ₹87.56 lakh was seized and the suspect was booked for smuggling and subsequent evasion of Customs duty.
