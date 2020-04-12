Man booked on rape charge

The Nandini Layout police, on Saturday, booked a case against a man for allegedly raping a school student in November and using videos he had made to blackmail her into stealing gold jewellery and cash from her parents over several months.

According to the police, the accused, Abhishek Gowda, 24, a resident of Rajajinagar, befriended the girl on a social networking site. She used to attend tuitions for Class X, where he tracked her down to. “He proposed to her, but she said she was still a minor and had no interest in getting married. But he started stalking her,” said the police.

In November 2019, he allegedly took her to a lodge where he raped her and recorded the act. “He then started blackmailing the girl and forced her to steal gold and cash from her house. The incident came to light recently during the lockdown, when her parents noticed cash and gold valuables missing,” the police added.

When they questioned the girl, she told them what had happened after which her mother approached the police. He has been booked under POCSO Act and police are on his lookout.