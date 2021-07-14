Man booked for mailing malicious PDF to Army officers

The cybercrime police are on the lookout for a person who allegedly sent a PDF file which was malicious in nature to some Indian Army officers.

Though the incident occurred in April this year, the matter was probed by intelligence agencies to locate the person through the IP address before handing over the details to the Anti-Terrorist Cell.

Bharath M.M., Inspector, ATC located the address and filed a plaint with the cyber crime police on Monday. The police registered a case against the accused under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the IT Act, 2000. The file contained malware that re-routes the user to other websites.