Man booked for killing minor female friend

The Bandepalya police registered a case of murder and attempt to suicide against a 24-year-old food delivery executive on Sunday.

The accused, Raju, was found with severe injuries on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The railway police rushed him to hospital and with the help of the police, traced his house in Somasundrapalya where the Bandepalya police recovered the body of a minor girl, aged around 16 years, under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The police shifted the body and are awaiting the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. The police are also waiting for the recovery of Raju to question him.

Police suspect that Raju was having relationship with the girl and killed her over a row and later attempted to end his life.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)