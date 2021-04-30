Man booked for huge gathering at last rites of aunt

30 April 2021 09:30 IST

Accused not arrested as police fear risk of COVID-19 infection

The Hanumanth Nagar police have registered an FIR against a family for allegedly performing the last rites of a 75-year-old relative amidst a huge gathering of over 50 people in violation of the restrictions placed by the government of Karnataka. Relatives of the deceased have been charged under various sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, said the police.

The ceremony took place on Monday in Vinayaka Nagar. “The nephew had arranged a huge program with a gathering of over 50 people comprising family and relatives to perform the last rites of his aunt, Pachchamma, who died on Sunday. Worried about the huge gathering, a few residents called the police control room. By the time the patrolling vehicle arrived at the spot, the crowd had dispersed,” said a police officer.

Sources said that police have decided to postpone the arrest of the accused as they do not want to risk infection.

Advertising

Advertising